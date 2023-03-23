Gary W. Woolson Mar 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gary W. Woolson, born in New Haven, New York, on Jan. 8, 1937, died on March 18, 2023.He was the son of Charles and Helen (Sherman) Woolson. He was a bookseller since 1967, after Naval service and other miscellaneous jobs. Gary is survived by brothers Lyle, Vern, William and Dennis, sisters Bonnie and Cindy, and their families, and several cousins. He was predeceased by brothers Ronald and Laurence. Burial will be in Hampden, Maine. There will be no funeral or service after cremation, as per his wishes.If you wish, make a donation to the Newburgh Community Library, 2220 Western Ave., Newburgh, Maine 04444. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Central Square school district’s fund balance was too high, state says Cops: Fulton parents missed feeding baby due to smoking pot, playing video games Oswego schools budget won’t raise taxes, officials say Oswego County villages hold elections Latest e-Edition March 23, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFulton man accused of assaulting 8-year-old sonFormer synagogue among city properties sold at auctionFulton police officer, wife charged with DWIMoth found in Oswego and almost nowhere else named to endangered listThings get frosty at legislature meetingNew Haven school bus crash leaves woman in critical conditionJoe Babcock stepping down as Oswego varsity girls basketball coach after being ‘on two different pages’ with school districtDeacon Franklin J. WarrenCharles E. FarnsworthFulton teaching assistant/track coach charged with possessing child porn Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes 3 BDRM West Sideapartment Oswegonot hud approved no smoking no Jobs AGRICULTUREECONOMICDEVELOPMENTSPEACIALIST: Cornell CooperativeExtension of Oswego County seeks full-time professional to Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
