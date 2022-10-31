Gail Griffin Jones, 83, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Oct. 30, 2022. She was the daughter of Leita (Lacey) and William Griffin of Oswego. Gail was predeceased by her husband of 46 years Frederick “Teddy” Jones, who died in 1997. She is survived by a brother, Peter (Brenda) Griffin; 2 children, Stephanie (John) Carmody, and Rick (Gail) Jones; 4 grandchildren, Jack and Allison Carmody, and Lauren and Sarah Jones; and several nieces and nephews.
Gail started her career at the Triangle Shoe Store where she became the first female assistant manager. She was employed as a Library Aide at Riley Elementary School for over 20 years. After retirement, Gail continued to be an active member of St Peter’s Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid movie-goer. She loved reading and learning, no matter the subject. She had a profound appreciation for nature and the beautiful world God gave us. Her compassion and kindness will be missed by all who knew her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in St. Peter’s Church.
Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.