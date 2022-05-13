Frederick Milton Wilber, 96, Oswego, NY, passed away May 9, 2022, after a long illness. He was a resident of Seneca Hill Manor at the time of his death.
Fred was born at his grandmother’s home in Syracuse, NY, on January 19, 1926, the only child of Pauline (Willis) Wilber and Frederick E. Wilber. He attended schools in Minetto and Oswego before enrolling in SUNY Oswego to study education.
In 1943 he enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Shangri La (CV-38) an Essex–class aircraft carrier stationed in the Pacific Ocean theater. He was a signalman and could remember much of the Morse Code into his later years.
After leaving the Navy, Fred became a lifeguard at Fair Haven State Park while earning a Bachelor of Science in Education from SUNY Oswego. He worked as an attendance officer for the Fulton School System for many years then became a case worker for the Welfare Department in Mexico, NY. Fred spent 20 years as the Department Head of Social Services at Oswego Hospital before retiring in 1988.
An avid reader, Fred also spent much of his free time writing. He had many stories about his time in the Navy and wrote: “Memoirs of An American Sailor, Skivvy Waver”. He also wrote a children’s story, “Caraway Seeds” in 1973.
For many years, Fred wrote “Life Goes On”, a weekly commentary on life’s peculiarities, for the Oswego Valley News, employing his dry sense of humor and sardonic wit. He loved to smoke a pipe and have a cat for company while writing. It took years of nagging to get him to give up the pipe, but the cats remained until the end.
A skilled athlete, Fred played baseball and basketball in his younger years and took up golf as a long-time member of the Oswego Country Club. He enjoyed working outdoors and always thought he should help Mother Nature improve his surroundings.
He is survived by his partner of 42 years, Gail Greenwood of Oswego, a daughter Stephanie Wilber of Vero Beach, FL and his son Frederick Wilber of Dunnellon, FL. His daughter Robyn Christine (Wilber) Korpan died in 1992. He has three grandchildren, Kara (Korpan) Mehrman of Alexandria, VA, Michael Korpan of Keene Valley, NY and Alexandria Wilber of Oldsmar, FL. His great-grandson Jack Mehrman lives in Alexandria Va. Fred was married to the late Suzanne (Martin) Wilber.
Donations in Fred’s memory may be made to the Oswego County Humane Society or other animal rescue organization.
At Fred’s request, there will be no services or calling hours.
Arrangements are in care of the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.