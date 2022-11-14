Flora A. Cincotta, 97, of Fulton, and later Oswego, died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Seneca Hill Manor. Mrs. Cincotta was born in Norwich, NY, the daughter of the late Gaetano and Grazia (Maiurano) Spadaro. She received her Bachelor Degree from Syracuse University in Nursing. Mrs. Cincotta was a past member of the CNY Community Art Center Inc., Fulton. She loved to sing anywhere, anytime no matter where she was or who was around, she had a song for it; she also enjoyed painting, playing scrabble, word puzzles, and trivia. Mrs. Cincotta was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Francis Cincotta, in 1986. She is survived by their loving children Concetta (John) Gosek of Oswego, Grace Cincotta of Fairport, Francis Cincotta Jr. of Chicago, Daniel (Maureen) Cincotta of VA, Virginia Caraway of Liverpool, Chris Cincotta of Oswego, Joseph Cincotta of San Francisco, and Annette (Christopher) Seymour of Ballston Spa. Mrs. Cincotta is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Christopher, John, Elizabeth, Stephen, Del, Brian, Tom, Nicholas, and her great-grandchildren Abe, Kate, Claire, Aleks, Sofia, Ella, Delton, Henry, Oliver, and Avery, and her brother Joseph D. Spadaro of FL. Funeral services will be Wednesday 12:30 p.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd, Oswego. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the CNY Community Art Center Inc., 121 Cayuga St., Fulton.
