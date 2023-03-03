Fay Lynn Day-Coe, 54, of East Syracuse, NY, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Syracuse, NY, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Born to in Yokosuka, Japan, on Oct. 4, 1968. A graduate of J. C. Birdlebough H. S., class of 1986, furthering her education at Bryant & Stratton College earning an associates degree. She was a medical assistant in health care. Fay belonged to the L. U. U.M. Church and member of its U. M. Women; was an author of three novels. She was an avid crafter, and a shopaholic. Fay was pre-deceased by her husband Donald R. Coe Jr. in 1996. Surviving are her parents Sylvia and Don Day Sr. of Fulton; her sister Esther Day (Todd) Morey; her brother Donald (Shannon) Day; her niece Neko Morey; several aunts & uncles; her life partner Stephen Chartier; godparents Carolyn & Harold Johnson. Services are on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Little Utica United Methodist Church, 1459 Lamson Road, Phoenix, NY, with the Rev. Betty Morey officiating the service. Contributions in Fay’s memory to: Cpl. Kyle R. Schneider Foundation, P.O. Box 8, Baldwinsville, 13027 or cplkyleschneider.com website; or the Little Utica United Methodist Church. Allanson-Glanville-Tappan Funeral Home, Phoenix, NY, has care of Fay’s arrangements. agtfuneralhome.com website to leave your message.
