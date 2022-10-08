Faith J. (Fuller) Morin

Faith J. (Fuller) Morin

Faith J. (Fuller) Morin, age 97, of Fulton, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert H. Morin; parents, George and Elva Fuller; sister, Suzanne McGivney; and granddaughter, Morning Star McKay.

Faith is survived by her loving children, Thomas (Margaret) Wilson, Lynda Petrie, Howard (Susan) Wilson, Randolph Wilson, and Lori Wilson; stepchildren, Susan (Rocky) Burnett, Sharon Grady, and Melissa (Howard) Dunn; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nephews; and friends.

Recommended for you