Eugene X. Perticone, 90, of Oswego Town, died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Oswego Hospital. Dr. Perticone was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of the late Eugene M. and Immaculata “Marjorie” (Dellamura) Perticone. After earning his undergraduate degree in Education at Patterson State, he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he met his future wife, Nancy Hummer, during their military service. After his time in the army Dr. Perticone earned a masters degree in Personnel and Guidance from Montclair State followed by his doctorate in Education from Rutgers University. He then joined the faculty of SUNY Oswego where he taught for 25 years. For several years he served as chairman of the School of Psychology and Counseling. He was a proponent of more comprehensive school psychology services as well as the personal growth of those providing services. During his time on faculty and continuing after his retirement he helped many people through his private psychology practice. Dr. Perticone was well-read and an author of multiple books including textbooks on psychology, personal mental wellness and philosophy, and the freedom and enjoyment of traveling on a motorcycle. He was an avid photographer, motorcycle enthusiast, fisherman, and marksman. He was noted for his wit and dry sense of humor which will be greatly missed. To his last days he kept up to date with his extended family through visits, photos, videos, and phone calls. Dr. Perticone is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Perticone of Oswego, and their children Lance (Paula) Perticone of Texarkana, TX, Tracy (Scott) Buckingham of Manlius, NY, Guy Perticone of Oswego; grandchildren Alex, Crystal, Jackie, Taylor, and Devon; as well as multiple great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Monique Perticone in 2022. Private burial will be in All Saints Mausoleum, Oswego. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego.
