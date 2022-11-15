Ellis Singleton III

Ellis Singleton III was born on June 20, 1990, to Delores Blackmon and Ellis Singleton Jr. He was one of four children ­— being the oldest son.

Ellis attended Oswego High School and graduated in 2009. He was employed by Novelis for three years. He relocated to Florida for a short while and then returned back to Oswego. Ellis was an outgoing, stand-his-ground person who would speak his mind whenever and where ever. He also had a heart that was loving. Ellis loved his family and he knew without a doubt that they loved him. They showed him that every day.

