Ellis Singleton III was born on June 20, 1990, to Delores Blackmon and Ellis Singleton Jr. He was one of four children — being the oldest son.
Ellis attended Oswego High School and graduated in 2009. He was employed by Novelis for three years. He relocated to Florida for a short while and then returned back to Oswego. Ellis was an outgoing, stand-his-ground person who would speak his mind whenever and where ever. He also had a heart that was loving. Ellis loved his family and he knew without a doubt that they loved him. They showed him that every day.
Ellis is preceded in death by his two grandfathers Ellis Singleton Sr. and Webster Blackmon Sr., and his uncle Chad Blackmon.
Ellis will be terribly missed by his loving mother Delores, his father Ellis Jr., his two children, brothers and sister, and his entire family and all of his friends.
Ellis leaves, to mourn his death, his mother Delores (Blackmon) Singleton, father Ellis Singleton Jr., children Skylah Singleton and Jayden Singleton, sister LaToya Blackmon, brothers Elliott Singleton and Elijah Singleton, grandmothers Marylee Singleton and Mamie Blackmon, great-grandmother Lucy Turner, aunts Brenda Singletary, Janice Blackmon, Doris (Ron) Yonker, Cassandra Blackmon, and Shirley Singleton, uncles Earl (Tracy) Blackmon, Webster Blackmon Jr., and Marvin Blackmon, brother-in-law Andre Baker, nieces Londyn Baker and Nevaeh Singleton, nephews Khyree Baker and Tahmir Baker, and a host of great aunts and uncles, and cousins and friends.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. Funeral services will be held at noon at Elim Grace Church on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
