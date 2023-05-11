Ellen Patricia Riley

Born in Oneida, New York on Dec. 9, 1965, Ellen Patricia Riley was the youngest of the 10 children of John Patrick and Claire Riley. She was raised in Rome, New York, where she met her former husband Mike Smith. They moved their new family to Oswego, New York, where they raised her three children, Joshua, Eric and Kristin. In recent years, Phoenix, Arizona, became home with her partner, Barney Herrick. Ellen passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on May 3, 2023.

Ellen was a beautiful soul and engaged life with her warm smile and bright eyes. She made instant friends everywhere she went, specifically her medical teams and hospital staff. She accumulated an extensive network of lifetime friends, none greater than her “Best Friends” Michelle Eck and Joyce Roth. She will always be remembered for her generous spirit, humor and kindness. In the face of a lifetime of medical challenges, she maintained her warrior’s fight and optimism to survive.

