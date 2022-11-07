Ellen Kane

Ellen Kane, 79, of Fulton, died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at home with her family by her side. She was born in 1943 to William and Katharine (nee’ Miller) Tierney, in Oswego, NY, where she was raised and later graduated from Oswego Catholic High School. Upon graduation she continued her education at D’Youville College in Buffalo then graduated from SUNY Oswego, with a degree in elementary education. Ellen later married Edward Rebeor and taught at the Phillips Street School in Fulton until the birth of her children. After raising her children, she returned to teaching, then worked for Oswego County, first as a Child Protection Case Worker, then as a Probation Officer.

Ellen was a member of the A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board of Directors, an active member of Holy Family Church and later Holy Trinity Church, serving as a lector, eucharistic minister and an outreach volunteer to the homebound. Ellen was passionate about her garden, loved to cook and was an avid reader.

