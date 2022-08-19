Elizabeth “Bunny” Kelly, 76, of Aurora, Indiana, formerly of Oswego, NY, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.
She was born July 30, 1945, in Oswego, NY, daughter of the late James Castaldo and Mary (Mallette) Castaldo.
Elizabeth was a member of St. Mary’s in Oswego, NY, and of the Red Hat Society in NY.
Elizabeth enjoyed NASCAR as well as the local races. She loved camping with her family. Her family was very important to her, and she loved spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Elizabeth is survived by her loving spouse of almost 36 years, David R. Kelly; children, Angela (Glen) Kowalski of Aurora, IN, Robert Levia (Kim Wilson) of Slidel, LA, Mitchell Levia of Aurora, IN; step-children, Shawn (Angela) Kelly of Jackson, TN, Shannon (Cory) Eddy of Myrtle Beach, SC; siblings, Anna Marie Cortese of Toronto, Canada, Ronald Castaldo of Oswego, NY; grandchildren, Glen M. Kowalski, Joseph Kowalski, Matthew Kowalski, Maxwell Levia, Tyler Levia, Grant Eddy, Jayden Kelly, Sophia Kelly, Daniel Wilson, Brittany Wilson, Bailey Wilson and Brandy Wilson.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be made to the Charity of Choice. Please call the funeral home office at 812-926-1450 and we will notify the family of your donation with a card.
