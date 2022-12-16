Eleanor M. Mayer, 81, of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY, to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY. Mrs. Mayer enjoyed camping and gardening. She was active with the Girl Scouts, Oswego Jaycees, Oswego Marching Band and for several years she volunteered as a religious education teacher at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto. Mrs. Mayer was pre-deceased by her husband Kenneth Mayer in 1998, grandson: Jacob Austin, her brother James Carroll and her sister-in-law: Helen Carroll. She is survived by her 4 children: Denise (John) Tombolillo of Oswego, Kenneth (Jodi) Mayer of NC, David (Karen) Mayer of Brewerton, NY, and Suzanne (Gene) Austin of Oswego; her sibling: David Carroll of Oswego; her 12 grandchildren: Angela (Nicholas) Thomas, Johnna (Ben) Davis, Matthew (Flor) Mayer, Kristy (Eric Schrader) Mayer, Gregory Mayer, Gregory Dorval, Eric Dorval, Trevor Mayer, Michaela (James) York, Derek Mayer, Zachary Mayer and Samantha Austin, her 3 great-grandchildren: Giada Thomas, Madison Mayer and Ezra Mayer; and several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Oswego with Rev. Bruce Schrader officiating. Burial will be held in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Oswego. Calling Hours will be conducted 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home. Donations may be made in honor of Eleanor to Peaceful Remedies Center, East 24 McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St., Oswego, NY 13126.
