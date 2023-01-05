Eileen R. Yager, 92, with her American flag flying high with pride on its pole outside her windows, birds at their bird feeders, the deer stood feeding in its near field and friends and family nearby, silently slipped away on Jan. 2, 2023, at her home in Mexico, NY, the place she loved, which was her grandfather’s farm after a long illness.
She was born in Liverpool to Theodore and Margaret Dunlap Yager. She graduated from Liverpool High School, Brockport College and Fulton College for Women. In 1950, Eileen enlisted in the Air Force, her dream. Eileen was stationed in Colorado. In 1955 she came home to her grandfather’s farm with trucks filled with 12 Hereford. She worked for General Electric New York, Air Brake, Black Clawson, Pebble Haulers in Colorado Springs, Steps Plus in Syracuse, then farming and cutting wood to sell with her brother Richard Yager, and also worked for the legion post #358.
Eileen is predeceased by her father, her sister Thedora Yager Ruckdeschel, mother Margert, brother Richard Yager, grandparents George and Anna Dunlap.
She is survived by two special nieces, Wendy Chandler and Sandra French, special Nephew Michael Metott and his wife Dawn, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and a life long friend, companion and ten-year caregiver, Janet Osuchowski.
Funeral Servies will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, from the Harter Funeral Home, Mexico, NY. Burial will be in South Richland Cemetery, County Route 41, with full military honors. Friends were invited to call from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, at the funeral home. Many thanks to Diane Finster for your help caring for Eileen for the past years. She was a caring friend to us all.
