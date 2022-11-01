Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro

Eileen M. (Audas) Chesbro “Tilly,” of Phoenix, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, while a resident of Elderwood at Liverpool. She was born on April 10, 1930, in Florence, New York, a daughter to the late Floyd Audas and Nora (Alguiare) Harrington.

Eileen was the vice chairman of the executive committee and was the representative for the committee on the Long-Range Program Development Committee. She was on the committee for three years and a home demonstration member for 10 years, belonging to the Caughdenoy Unit, where she served as an officer. She served as President of the Sunshine Circle of Pennellville UMC for many years and was an Oswego County Cooperative Extension leader-teacher as well as a 4-H leader. She was active in the Phoenix, NY, chapter order of Amaranth-Caughdenoy Lodge, the Phoenix Senior Citizens, and the Phoenix Red Hats. Eileen was a life member of the order of the Eastern Star of the Phoenix Elizabeth Chapter #105, Phoenix, NY.

