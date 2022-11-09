Edwin H. Baker Jr., 82, of Martville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Ed was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in South Colton, NY, to the late Edwin H. Baker, Sr. and Lorena (Russell) Baker.
He retired from Armstrong World Industries after 37 years of service where he was a Converting Department Supervisor and Facilities Planner. He also served as an officer of the labor union for several years.
Ed was an avid sportsman. Over the years he participated in many sporting leagues that included golf, bowling, softball, and trap & skeet. He competed in stockcar and American Flat Track motorcycle racing. He liked camping in the Adirondacks and relaxing at his seasonal campsite at Sutter Creek Campgrounds in Sterling, NY. However, his greatest joy was hunting, especially with his sons. He had traveled out West to hunt and took many annual hunting trips to the Southern Tier. Ed and his father built a family tradition of hunting that has been carried on by his sons and now several grandchildren.
Ed enjoyed antique cars and owned many over the years. He always had a project going, whether it be working on a vehicle, in his vegetable garden, cutting firewood or running his sawmill. His biggest project of all was building his own log cabin home.
He was fast to lend a hand to family and friends and will be remembered as a jokester by many.
Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Paula (Dunham) Baker, and his sister, Bonnie Donoghue.
He is survived by his companion, Elaine Stone of Martville, NY; five children, Edwin (Michele) Baker III, Timothy Baker Sr., Jeffrey (Kelley) Baker Sr., Darrell (Brandy) Baker, and Jodi (Thomas) Corsoniti, all of Hannibal, NY; Grandchildren, Jeffrey (Kaitlyn) Baker Jr., Ashley Baker, Shannon (Nicholas) Rupert, Timothy Baker Jr., Tyler (Kayla) Baker, Curtis Baker, Teri Baker, Erin Baker and Ryan Corsoniti; six great-grandchildren; and several extended relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed’s name may be made to Pathfinder Fish & Game Club, 116 Crescent Road, Fulton, NY 13069 or Red Creek Conservation Club, 6924 Waters Road, Red Creek, NY 13143.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Foster Funeral Home, 837 Cayuga St., Hannibal, NY. There will be no funeral service. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.fosterfuneralhome.com.
