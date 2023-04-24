Edwin E. Croucher Sr.

Edwin (Ted) E. Croucher Sr., 85, of Oswego, passed away on April 23, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Ted was a lifelong resident of Oswego. After graduating from Oswego High School, he studied music at the Philadelphia Conservatory. Ted served in the United States Air Force, spending time in France & Germany when the Berlin wall was erected.

