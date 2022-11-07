Edward J. Farfaglia, 69, of Fulton, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife and family. Ed was born in Fulton, NY, to the late Silvio and Angela (Tomarchio) Farfaglia. He had remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Ed retired from National Grid after 32 years as a serviceman. He was extremely active in the community volunteering as a youth sports coach for soccer, basketball, and baseball. He was a current board member of the Friends of History Historical Society, Fulton, and a 2015 inductee in the Fulton Bowling Hall of Fame. Ed was a past member and secretary with the Fulton Athletic Booster Club. He was also a past secretary of the Bowling League and was skilled enough to have bowled a few 300 games. Ed was an avid golfer and he enjoyed participating in a few golf leagues over the years. Ed also loved traveling with his wife and children. They went on many family camping trips and he and his wife marked off a bucket list item by visiting every state in the United States. They saw the beauty of the land by biking and hiking through several national parks and along the Erie Canal. They also enjoyed cruising together and attending performances at Syracuse Stage. Ed often enjoyed a friendly Pinochle game with the family. He was a man that his family described as “always leading by example.” Therefore, as a husband, dad, son, grandpa, volunteer, coach, and colleague he was always respected, and his presence will be missed by not only his family but also his community. Ed is survived by his wife of 38 years: Carole (Falanga) Farfaglia of Fulton; their 4 children: Curtis E. (Rachel Skarr) Farfaglia of Cato, NY, Douglas A. (Joanna Penalva) Farfaglia of Camillus, NY, Timothy J. Farfaglia of Liverpool, NY, and Matthew S. (Nicole) Farfaglia of Lafayette, NY; 3 siblings: Christine (Steve) Goebert of Newark, NY; James Farfaglia of Fulton, and Silvan (Paul) Johnson of Fulton; 3 granddaughters: Alice, Elise, and Nora; and several nieces and nephews. A Funeral Service will be conducted privately. Calling Hours will be held Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made to the Upstate Cancer Center c/o Upstate Foundation, 750 East Adams St. CAB 326; Syracuse, NY 13210-9943. www.upstatefoundation.org.
