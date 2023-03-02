Edith Chandler (Ensworth)

OSWEGO — On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Edith (Edie) May Chandler, loving wife and mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 85.
Edie was born on May 15, 1937, in Fulton, NY, to Raymond and Alice (Dennison) Ensworth. She, along with her brothers Jack and Fred and sister Ida, grew up in the family farmhouse on Hanley Road in Granby Center, NY, and went to school in a one-room schoolhouse. Edie would often speak of how her childhood experiences grounded her in hard work and solidified the importance of education. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1958 and took collegiate writing classes via correspondence nearly two decades later.
She married Gordon Halstead and together they had one daughter (Raye Ann) and two sons (Marty and Todd). She would later marry Clifton (Cliff) Chandler, father to three daughters (Kathy, Karen & Karla), and one son (Clifton). Edie was always fond of quality time with those she loved. She cherished traveling with Cliff, camping with the family, sharing stories on the porch, enjoying a fish sandwich at Rudy’s, the thrill of a lively game of Scrabble and beating the family to the punch to answer questions while watching Jeopardy!
Edie had a life-long passion for reading and writing poetry. Her whimsical, witty and deeply personal approach to poetry is cherished by those close to her as well as those who have had the pleasure of reading her four poetry books. She was a three-time recipient of the Golden Poet Award from the Sacramento-based World of Poetry Organization (1987, 1988 & 1992) and received several acknowledgments from local and regional writing competitions.
She is remembered with love by her husband Cliff, her brother Fred (Irene), her children Kathleen (Mark), Clifton (Christine), Karen (Bill), Karla (Jerry), Marty (Kate) and Todd (Kiri). Her grandchildren Rose, Nicholas, Peter, Cole, Clayton, Kyle, Monique, Ashley, Derek, Daniel, Mara, Garrett, Tomiko and Mei-Lin. Her great grandchildren Clifton, Wren, Phoenix, Adele, Noah, Lily, Luna, August and Wesley. As well as the family and friends who knew her.
A memorial service is planned for the summer in Oswego, NY.
“May the Lord bless you and keep you, may the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you, may he lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace.” Numbers 6:24-26
