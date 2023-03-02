Edith Chandler (Ensworth)

OSWEGO — On Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, Edith (Edie) May Chandler, loving wife and mother of seven children, passed away at the age of 85.

Edie was born on May 15, 1937, in Fulton, NY, to Raymond and Alice (Dennison) Ensworth. She, along with her brothers Jack and Fred and sister Ida, grew up in the family farmhouse on Hanley Road in Granby Center, NY, and went to school in a one-room schoolhouse. Edie would often speak of how her childhood experiences grounded her in hard work and solidified the importance of education. She graduated from Hannibal High School in 1958 and took collegiate writing classes via correspondence nearly two decades later.

