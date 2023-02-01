Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger

Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie), 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on Sept. 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter Henry, played baseball for among others the 1931 World Series champions, the St. Louis Cardinals. after which he served as the Associate Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach for the University of Illinois. His mother, Anna Marjorie, was renowned for her wealth of common sense, humor, and dignity. She ran the perfect Midwestern home for her family.

Wallie graduated from Champaign Senior High School in 1959 and Stanford University in 1963 with a major in Political Science and minors in Mathematics and Physics. He was a member of the Theta Delta Chi fraternity. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force and completed a non-degree program at San Jose State University in meteorology and mathematics. During his service with the USAF, he was assigned to Cheyenne Mountain (Colorado) as an Astrogeophysicist and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. A dear friend mused that his time in the USAF brought the United States its first solar flare meteorologist — that said, abundant questions remain about his ability to forecast our terrestrial weather. Following his time in the Air Force, he changed his tune to earn a Ph.D. from the University of Colorado in Political Science. It was Boulder that brought him a love of the Colorado Rockies.

