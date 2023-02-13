Dr. Ronald A. Brown

Dr. Ronald A. Brown, 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023, at Oswego Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron was predeceased by his beloved wife Miriam A. Brown to whom he was married for 44 years, and by his sister Joan Brown. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Brown of Cicero, NY, his sons David (Yvonne) Brown and Joshua Brown of Oswego, NY, and his three granddaughters, Sarah Brown, Hannah Brown, and Keara Brown who all knew him as Zaida.

Ron was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Leon and Ann Brown, but he grew up in downtown Philadelphia, PA, where he attended the prestigious Central High School. He attended the University of Pennsylvania as a music major before changing to a career in physics. Ron earned a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University and a Master’s and PhD in physics from Purdue University. He started his teaching career as a professor at M.I.T and Kent State University before becoming a Professor at SUNY Oswego where he taught for over 30 years.

