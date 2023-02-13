Dr. Ronald A. Brown, 86, passed away peacefully on Feb. 9, 2023, at Oswego Hospital surrounded by his family. Ron was predeceased by his beloved wife Miriam A. Brown to whom he was married for 44 years, and by his sister Joan Brown. He is survived by his daughter Rachel Brown of Cicero, NY, his sons David (Yvonne) Brown and Joshua Brown of Oswego, NY, and his three granddaughters, Sarah Brown, Hannah Brown, and Keara Brown who all knew him as Zaida.
Ron was born in Cleveland, Ohio, to the late Leon and Ann Brown, but he grew up in downtown Philadelphia, PA, where he attended the prestigious Central High School. He attended the University of Pennsylvania as a music major before changing to a career in physics. Ron earned a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University and a Master’s and PhD in physics from Purdue University. He started his teaching career as a professor at M.I.T and Kent State University before becoming a Professor at SUNY Oswego where he taught for over 30 years.
Ron’s mission was to make physics fun, and to teach elementary and secondary teachers how to teach science to their students. He developed his own physics courses for non-majors, and continued his work during summer institutes attended by schoolteachers. He made physics fun and interesting by using interactive demonstrations including his famous egg drop. His students enjoyed his classes, which were always full, and they continued to be in touch with him throughout the years no matter where they were in the world. Ron won the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching in 1974, and continued to publish articles for science periodicals well into his 80s focusing on women in science and the science of ancient cultures.
Ron had many interests including reading and music. He played the piano almost daily for most of his life, and the sounds of him playing ragtime on the piano could be heard throughout the house. Ron was an avid reader of everything from Sherlock Holmes to Star Trek, poetry and anything related to science. He spread his interest in literacy by gifting books, especially for children, and late in life he wrote and published several children’s books. He was a prolific joke teller, and everywhere he went he was ready to share a joke, and people who knew him would run up to him and ask him for one. He wrote a joke book a few years ago that he has since shared with 100’s of people, including donating them to nursing homes, bringing everyone joy.
Ron’s gentle nature, big smile, intelligence, sense of humor, and kindness will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Relatives and friends are invited to graveside services at Montefiore Cemetery (Section 17) on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to The Manor at Seneca Hill in Oswego, NY, the Paralyzed Veterans of America, or Paws Across Oswego County.
