Dr. Paul Stobnicke, 98, passed away peacefully at Francis House, Syracuse, on Sunday June 5, 2022.
Dr. Paul was born in Oswego, NY, the son of the late Aniela and Nicholas Stobnicke who immigrated to Oswego from Poland. He graduated from Oswego Schools before enlisting in the US Army Air Force during WWII, attaining the rank of captain in the 70th Fighter Squadron, 13th Air Force, South Pacific Theater. In California awaiting deployment, he met and fell in love with Sybil Barnes whom he married in 1946. He flew 91 combat missions in his favorite plane, the P38 Lightning, with a picture of his “Sweet Sybil” painted on it.
After the war Paul graduated cum laude from Syracuse University receiving his medical degree from Upstate College of Medicine. A charter diplomat of The American Board of Family Practice, he spent his life in Syracuse practicing family medicine for nearly 50 years. He was an attending physician at Community General Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital Health Center, and Crouse Irving Hospital, and past president of the American Academy of Family Practice-Syracuse chapter. He was a longstanding member of the Onondaga County Medical Society and the NYS Medical Society. In 1996 he received the Onondaga County Medical Society’s Community Service Award for service to the county’s children.
Paul was a physician for the Syracuse City School District from 1954 until his retirement in 2002, first as a part-time school doctor and subsequently the Director of Health Services. He loved being a doctor and his patients. He delivered hundreds of babies and cared for several generations of their families.
In 2019 he was part of Honor Flight Syracuse, Mission 14. Interviewed for the Library of Congress Veterans History Project in 2020, he was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans Hall of Fame in 2021. State Sen. John Mannion (50th district) selected him because of his “exemplary life of service to his country and his community.” He was also Veteran of the month for Towne Center Retirement Community where he moved after his wife’s death.
He was an avid reader who supported local libraries and enjoyed wood working. He loved to sing in church.
Dr. Paul and his family are grateful to the staff and residents of Towne Center for their kindness and to the compassionate staff at Francis House. Special thanks to his daughter, Kat Schofield, his primary caregiver, and his niece, Judy Falcone. He was a communicant of St. Ann’s, Syracuse, and of Immaculate Conception, Fayetteville.
In addition to his wife, Sybil, he was predeceased by his sisters Helen Cunningham, Anna Kasparek, Jenny Kurowski, Frances Golas, and his brothers, Edward, Stanley and Mitchell.
Paul is survived by two daughters, Paula (George) Ranous, Kat Schofield, and three sons David (Mary Lang), Michael Amanté and Gary (Pamela); 12 grandchildren: Denise (Carmen) Rojek, Laurie and Christopher Ranous, Nashoba (Angela) Stobnicke, Cheyton Villaluz, Miigizheekwe Stobnicke, Niimaanakwit Memegos, Giana, Luka and Gracie Amante, Lance and Tristan Stobnicke; 5 great-grandchildren: Alexis (Dan) Sokol, Tyler and Samantha Donohue, Nashoba Gregory and Aliviya Stobnicke; 1 great-great granddaughter, Elora Sokol, and several nieces and nephews.
Out of concern for family and friends, Paul requested no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 10, at 10 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed: https://icfayetteville.org/funerals/. Private burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Life House at in My Father’s Kitchen, a life changing ministry for women or Immaculate Conception Church, Fayetteville.
Edward J. Ryan & Son Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.