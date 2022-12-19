Dr. Karen Schroeder Nicholas

Dr. Karen Schroeder Nicholas, born Dec. 22, 1944, in Basking Ridge, NJ, a retired medieval history professor of Oswego, NY, died on Dec. 2, 2022, of complications related to a diverticular abscess. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Adolph and Dorothy Cutting Schroeder, and is survived by her brothers Edward and Christopher Schroeder, her children Keith David and Jennifer Maria Nicholas, and grandchildren Spencer and Chelsea Nicholas.

A member of the first graduating class of Ridge High School in 1962 and an undergraduate at Mount Holyoke 1962-1966, she went on to study medieval history at Brown University under Dr. Bryce Lyon. During this time she met and married David Mansfield Nicholas and moved to Lincoln, NE, to start a family, completing her PhD in 1972 and working as a substitute teacher before becoming an instructional designer at the University of Mid-America.

