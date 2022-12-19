Dr. Karen Schroeder Nicholas, born Dec. 22, 1944, in Basking Ridge, NJ, a retired medieval history professor of Oswego, NY, died on Dec. 2, 2022, of complications related to a diverticular abscess. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward Adolph and Dorothy Cutting Schroeder, and is survived by her brothers Edward and Christopher Schroeder, her children Keith David and Jennifer Maria Nicholas, and grandchildren Spencer and Chelsea Nicholas.
A member of the first graduating class of Ridge High School in 1962 and an undergraduate at Mount Holyoke 1962-1966, she went on to study medieval history at Brown University under Dr. Bryce Lyon. During this time she met and married David Mansfield Nicholas and moved to Lincoln, NE, to start a family, completing her PhD in 1972 and working as a substitute teacher before becoming an instructional designer at the University of Mid-America.
When her marriage ended in 1982 she proceeded to postings at the University of Iowa at Iowa City and Central Michigan University, eventually accepting an Associate Professorship of History at the State University of New York at Oswego where she taught for over 30 years, retiring in 2015.
Dr. Nicholas was a singer and instrumentalist specializing in early music, once a member of the Schola Cantorum of Syracuse. She was an avid reader fond of travelogues, historical romance and science fiction. She enjoyed knitting and swimming. In her retirement she focused on charity work as a member of the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, serving on the board of her local Habitat for Humanity chapter, combating child hunger through Blessings in a Backpack school lunch programs and furthering study of the humanities in her community with initiatives such as the Oswego Renaissance Youth Festival. She will be deeply missed by her family and the many students, colleagues and friends whose lives she touched.
A memorial service will be held in her honor on Jan. 2, 2023, at 4 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. 5th St, Oswego, NY 13126.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.