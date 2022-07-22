Dr. Carmella Mantaro

Dr. Carmella Mantaro, 91, passed away on June 26, 2022, in Oswego, NY, where she was a resident at Bishop’s Commons. A life-long resident of Eastwood, Carm was born in East Syracuse to the late Charles and Filippa (Caminiti) Mantaro, who immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily in 1929.

She was a graduate of LeMoyne College and received a Doctorate in Education from Syracuse University, the first in her family to do so.

