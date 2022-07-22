Dr. Carmella Mantaro, 91, passed away on June 26, 2022, in Oswego, NY, where she was a resident at Bishop’s Commons. A life-long resident of Eastwood, Carm was born in East Syracuse to the late Charles and Filippa (Caminiti) Mantaro, who immigrated to the U.S. from Sicily in 1929.
She was a graduate of LeMoyne College and received a Doctorate in Education from Syracuse University, the first in her family to do so.
Prior to her retirement, Dr. Mantaro taught reading at the Jamesville-Dewitt School District, and also taught classes at Syracuse University.
Due to her love of reading and a career teaching many students, she became active in the New York State Reading Association and served as its President. She was also a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Eastwood.
In addition to her parents, Carmella was predeceased by her brothers Joseph and Antonino and his wife, Irene and their son, Charles. She is survived by her brother, John (Kathleen) and her sister-in-law, Mary.
Aunt Carm’s “Love of Reading” was passed on to her nine nieces and nephews, 22 great-nieces and nephews and 2 grand-nephews. The family wishes to thank the staff and volunteers at Bishops Commons who provided her with six joy-filled years and her dear friend, Mary Duffin who kept in close contact after Aunt Carm moved to Oswego.
Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Dewitt, NY.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, 112 E. Second St. in Oswego.
A calling will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.
Carmella was known for her kindness as well as a love of reading. To remember her in a way she would cherish, the family requests you perform a random act of kindness or donate to a Public Library of your choice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.