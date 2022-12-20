Douglas M. Gehan, 75, of Scriba, passed on Dec. 18, 2022.
Born in Oswego, Douglas was the son of the late Douglas A. and Florence (Walpole) Gehan.
Doug graduated from Oswego Catholic High School in 1965 and received his AS in electrical engineering from Mohawk Valley Community College. He married his wife Alissa on April 25, 1970. Douglas worked at General Electric where he was given an annual award for his contributions to the engineering department. They then moved to Colorado where Doug was employed by Martin Mariette and had the opportunity to work on Skylab. Doug later returned to Oswego with Alissa to raise their children and was employed at SUNY Oswego before accepting a position at Alcan from which he retired after 34 years.
Doug was a huge Syracuse Basketball fan and held season tickets for many years. He loved going to the Big East Tournament in NYC. Doug was also an avid Yankee Baseball fan and experienced the new stadium with his son Zack and son-in-law Scott. He also enjoyed playing men’s fast-pitch softball on the Finnegans team for many years. Doug was very community minded and stayed involved in local youth sports as well. He served as an Umpire for Oswego Little League, the President of the Bishop Cunningham Booster Club, and was also a member of the Oswego High School Boosters. Doug was an outdoorsman who loved to camp, hunt, and fish. He especially enjoyed his yearly camping trip to Canada and his camp at Lake Alice.
Douglas is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Alissa; his children Loralee (Scott) McMahon of Rochester, Zachary (Abigail) Gehan of Utica, and Mark (Heather) of Rochester; and his siblings James (Linda) Gehan of Oswego, Sandra (Harold) Russ of Georgia, and Shawn Gehan of Virginia. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Madeline and Claire McMahon; Leona and Laelynn Gehan; and Emmett, Alice, and Kate Gehan. He also leaves behind two beloved Aunts, Maida and Patricia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Douglas was preceded in death by his brothers Gregory and Jeffrey Gehan.
Friends and family are invited to call on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd Church. A spring burial will be held in Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
