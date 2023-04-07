Douglas Edward Milovicz

Douglas Edward Milovicz, 72, passed away March 18, 2023, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, CA, after a short battle with stage four cancer.

Doug was born on March 3, 1951, in Oswego, NY, to Edward Milovicz and Shirley Leepy Milovicz. He grew up on N. Jefferson Street in Mexico, NY, and attended Mexico Academy and Central Schools.

