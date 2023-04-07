Douglas Edward Milovicz, 72, passed away March 18, 2023, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, CA, after a short battle with stage four cancer.
Doug was born on March 3, 1951, in Oswego, NY, to Edward Milovicz and Shirley Leepy Milovicz. He grew up on N. Jefferson Street in Mexico, NY, and attended Mexico Academy and Central Schools.
After school Doug moved to Florida where he started his career as a chef. He worked in finer restaurants in several states and Germany.
Doug’s most rewarding job was when he entered Brother Benno’s in 2010. After completing the recovery program Doug remained a volunteer and was eventually hired as a Senior Caseworker. He made many close friends, over 200 of them visited him the week he was hospitalized. Doug looked forward to playing Santa every year, camping in the mountains, walking on the beach, and coming home for the field days and Oswego Speedway.
Doug was predeceased by his parents Edward Milovicz and Shirley Harmon; his stepfather Nub Harmon and brother Gary Milovicz.
He is survived by his sister Kristina Barnes (Randy Palmer + George) and brother Donn Milovicz along with his nieces and their families, Donna (Mike) Mimas, Becki (Mike) Proud and Kelly (Keith) Shampine. He also leaves behind his “brother” Dennis Pinnick.
Doug will be laid to rest at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Mexico Village Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at the Mexico VFW Edick-Hamlink Post #369. Local arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Doug’s memory may be to the Brother Benno Foundation 3260 Production Ave, Oceanside CA 92058.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.