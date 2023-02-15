Dorothy H. Darling

Dorothy H. Darling, a longtime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2023. She was 96 years old. She is survived by her brother, George Hesser, sister-in-law, Jeanne Hesser, her 5 children, Sally Nettles, Amanda (Richard) Gambrell, Carol, (Garry) Fox, Debbie (Andy) Spratt and John (Suanne) Darling; 8 grandchildren, Brandy (Ethan) Hugo, Kimberly Nettles (Dixie Patterson), Jess, Robert, Scott (Kristen) Roth, Joshua, Jordan (Jill) Darling, and Skyler; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Claire, Maddox, Chloe; nieces and nephews, Alice, Dick, Robert, Christine, Jennifer; and friend George Nettles. She is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Darling Sr., her grandson, Thomas Andrew Spratt and niece, Donna DelVecchio.

She will be remembered by her numerous friends at Grace Lutheran Church where she was a long-time member. Her family will be eternally grateful for Dorothy and John’s friendship with Rev. Bruce V Schrader (Padre).

