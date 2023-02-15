Dorothy H. Darling, a longtime resident of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2023. She was 96 years old. She is survived by her brother, George Hesser, sister-in-law, Jeanne Hesser, her 5 children, Sally Nettles, Amanda (Richard) Gambrell, Carol, (Garry) Fox, Debbie (Andy) Spratt and John (Suanne) Darling; 8 grandchildren, Brandy (Ethan) Hugo, Kimberly Nettles (Dixie Patterson), Jess, Robert, Scott (Kristen) Roth, Joshua, Jordan (Jill) Darling, and Skyler; four great-grandchildren, Madison, Claire, Maddox, Chloe; nieces and nephews, Alice, Dick, Robert, Christine, Jennifer; and friend George Nettles. She is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Darling Sr., her grandson, Thomas Andrew Spratt and niece, Donna DelVecchio.
She will be remembered by her numerous friends at Grace Lutheran Church where she was a long-time member. Her family will be eternally grateful for Dorothy and John’s friendship with Rev. Bruce V Schrader (Padre).
Dorothy was born in Philadelphia, PA, and married John in 1945. She moved to Oswego, NY, after John’s discharge from the Navy. Dorothy retired as an Auditor from Oswego City Savings Bank and early on in her retirement she enjoyed arts and crafts, and later vacationing in Myrtle Beach escaping the harsh Oswego winters. She loved traveling with her husband John to the yearly USS Dayton reunions. The family wishes to express their thanks to Joanne Oleyourryk and Patty Sweeney for their long term companionship and caregiving.
The traditional Darling family clam bake will be planned this summer to commemorate Dorothy/Blondie/Ma/Granny’s life.
Contributions may be made in Dorothy’s name to Grace Lutheran Church, 201 E. 6th St., Oswego, NY 13126
“You gave me everything you had, Oh you gave me life, Weep not for the memories.”
