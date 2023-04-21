Donald LaPage Jr.

Donald Charles Louis LaPage Jr., 64, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, of natural causes.

Donald was born Nov. 29, 1958, to April and Donald LaPage Sr. at Oswego Hospital. Donald graduated from Mexico Academy and Central Schools in 1976 at age 17. He then joined the Marine Corps where he served four years as a mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1980. Donald began working for Ford in 1981 and continued his love of being a mechanic for 40-plus years.

