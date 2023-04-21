Donald LaPage Jr.

Donald Charles Louis LaPage Jr., 64, of Mexico, passed away on Monday, April 17, 2023, of natural causes.
Donald was born Nov. 29, 1958, to April and Donald LaPage Sr. at Oswego Hospital. Donald graduated from Mexico Academy and Central Schools in 1976 at age 17. He then joined the Marine Corps where he served four years as a mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1980. Donald began working for Ford in 1981 and continued his love of being a mechanic for 40-plus years.
Donald was predeceased by his late wife Donna, his father Donald, bis brther Dennis, his son Joseph and his grandson Joey LaPage.
He is survived by his mother April LaPage; brothers Rick (Jennifer) LaPage, John LaPage and Bob (Terra) LaPage; sister Susan (John) Powers; sister-in-law Maryanne LaPage; wife Helen LaPage; children Donnie LaPage, Jeffrey LaPage, Stephanie (Rachel) Castiglia; and stepchildren Matthew (Laurie) Butler, Michael Butler, Melanie Drake, Marshall Butler and Mark Butler. Donald also leaves behind tons of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Donald was married to Helen for 25 years. He loved being a husband and a father, but his greatest joy was being a grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always put them first. He was a senior master tech for Ford and was excited to continue learning more for his career. He was loved by many and will truly be missed.
Services will be held at Harter Funeral Home, 9 Washington Ave., Mexico, New York 13114, on Monday, April 24, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. Services will begin at 6 p.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at the VFW in Mexico.
