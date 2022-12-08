Donald K. Johnson

Donald K. Johnson of Inverness, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Don was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Crouch).

Don is survived by his sons Gary Abraham (Mary Plonka) of Great Valley, NY, Timothy (Mercedes) Johnson of San Diego, CA, David Johnson of Fulton, NY. He is also survived by Jennifer (Robin) Cooper of Flagler Beach, FL, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Don was a loving father, husband and friend to everyone.

