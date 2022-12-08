Donald K. Johnson of Inverness, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Don was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Joyce (Crouch).
Don is survived by his sons Gary Abraham (Mary Plonka) of Great Valley, NY, Timothy (Mercedes) Johnson of San Diego, CA, David Johnson of Fulton, NY. He is also survived by Jennifer (Robin) Cooper of Flagler Beach, FL, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Don was a loving father, husband and friend to everyone.
Don graduated from Fulton High School in 1950 where he was a standout athlete lettering in football, basketball, baseball and track and field, and was voted the best athlete in his class.
Upon graduation, Don enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as a combat rifleman in the Korean Conflict. Don was awarded two Purple Hearts for wounds received, which resulted in the amputation of his left leg.
After a long recuperation, Don returned home and enrolled at Syracuse University’s School of Business, and received his B.S. in 1959.
Don was employed by the Oswego County Department of Social Services and Oswego County Department of Probation.
He was the vice president of the Marine Midland Trust Company prior to becoming the first branch manager at Key Bank in Oswego, NY.
Don served on the Fulton Board of Education and was also appointed and twice elected an Oswego County legislator.
Don loved sports, especially his Syracuse Orangemen. He also enjoyed writing and singing, and was a member of the NYS Champion men’s choir.
A special thank you to the people at Avante nursing home in Inverness, FL, for their love and care of Donald.
Don will be laid to rest with the love of his life, Joyce, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to St. Jude, an organization he regularly donated to and believed in.
