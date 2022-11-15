Donald George Martel

Donald George Martel

Donald George Martel, 69, passed away at his home in Oswego, New York, on Nov. 14, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer for over two years. He was born in Montreal, Canada, to the late Gerard and C. Joan Martel on Feb. 1, 1953, and moved to Corinth, NY, at a young age. After graduating from Corinth Central School in 1972, he enlisted in the Army and later was stationed in Germany where he served his country in the Pershing Missile Program. He retired as a decorated CW3 in October 1992, after serving his country proudly for over 21 years. During his time in Germany, he met his beloved wife Renate, whom he married in 1976, and they welcomed three daughters abroad. After retirement from the military, he and his family moved to Oswego, NY, allowing him to pursue a degree at Oswego State, graduating Suma Cum Laude in 1997 with his Master’s Degree in Education. After graduation, he served multiple school districts in New York State and retired as a New York State Teacher in January 2020 from CiTi BOCES Mexico, NY.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, and neighbor. He is survived by his wife Renate Martel of 46 years; daughters Jessica Martel, Catherine Martel, and Rebecca (Gregg) Jordan; granddaughters Teagan Martel and Adair Martel; siblings, great-aunt, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Recommended for you