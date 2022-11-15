Donald George Martel, 69, passed away at his home in Oswego, New York, on Nov. 14, 2022 after battling pancreatic cancer for over two years. He was born in Montreal, Canada, to the late Gerard and C. Joan Martel on Feb. 1, 1953, and moved to Corinth, NY, at a young age. After graduating from Corinth Central School in 1972, he enlisted in the Army and later was stationed in Germany where he served his country in the Pershing Missile Program. He retired as a decorated CW3 in October 1992, after serving his country proudly for over 21 years. During his time in Germany, he met his beloved wife Renate, whom he married in 1976, and they welcomed three daughters abroad. After retirement from the military, he and his family moved to Oswego, NY, allowing him to pursue a degree at Oswego State, graduating Suma Cum Laude in 1997 with his Master’s Degree in Education. After graduation, he served multiple school districts in New York State and retired as a New York State Teacher in January 2020 from CiTi BOCES Mexico, NY.
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, and neighbor. He is survived by his wife Renate Martel of 46 years; daughters Jessica Martel, Catherine Martel, and Rebecca (Gregg) Jordan; granddaughters Teagan Martel and Adair Martel; siblings, great-aunt, cousins, and numerous nieces and nephews.
All of his life, he enjoyed racing cars, buying cars, and fixing cars. His children vividly remember many days at car dealerships and learning car maintenance. He could fix anything! Later in life, his hobbies expanded to flying drones and traveling; some of his fondest memories included visiting his family in Canada. He was a lover of dogs and frequently was heard speaking of his late Labrador Sam. Above all, he was kind man, who loved his family dearly.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home 147 W. 4th St., Oswego, with Pastor Bruce Schrader. Calling hours will be Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, www.npcf.us.
