Donald David Baptista Sr., 86, of Oswego, passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by his family.
He was born in Peabody, MA, and was the son of the late George M. Baptista and Marie DeJesus.
Mr. Baptista was the husband of Nancy Fosdick Baptista.
He moved to the Oswego area in 1966 and was a welder/pipefitter with Local 73 Union Pipefitter and was involved with many welding projects.
Mr. Baptista was a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corp. and served from 1957-1961 during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife he is survived by four daughters, Tatra (Jack) Cooley of Oswego, Denise (Glen) Baron of Bostic, NC, Diane Albright of Fremont, Colorado, Donna Mayton of Washington, Utah; two sons, Barry (Jessa) Fosdick and Donald D, Baptista Jr., both of Oswego; three brothers, Gene (Evelyn) Baptista of New London, CT, George Baptista of Stonington, CT, Robert (Colette) Baptista of Wichita, KS; one sister, Beverly Mills of Ridgway, IL; nineteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by two sons, David Baptista and Raymond Baptista, and one brother Richard Baptista
Calling hours will be held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 from 3-6 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be private.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
