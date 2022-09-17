Diana J. Fox

Diana J. Fox, age 76, of Mexico, NY, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Marjorie McWilliams; and brother, Edward McWilliams.

Diana is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Ronald Fox; children, Tyra Halloran, Ronald W. Fox II, Terry L. Fox, Tracy A. Straight, and Richard A. Fox; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Patricia Miller; brothers, David McWilliams, and Robert McWilliams; several nieces, nephews and friends.

