Dennis D. DeLapp

Feb 14, 2023

Dennis D. DeLapp, 58, died unexpectedly on Feb. 12, 2023.

Born in Oswego, He was a son of Richard DeLapp of Oswego Town and the late Lois (Hubbard) DeLapp . He had attended Oswego schools and was currently employed with Keurig (Motts). 

Mr. DeLapp was a veteran of the United States Army who proudly served his country. He was a Class A Tractor Trailer driver with over two million accident-free miles and the lowest idling time in the fleet.

Dennis had a heart of gold. Animals loved him, people loved him, you would never forget him if you were lucky enough to know him.

He helped friends through cancer treatments and doctor appointments, always saying everything would be OK.

He possessed a razor-sharp humor and could have been on Saturday Night Live. He frequently quoted his beloved grandmother Evelyn DeLapp.

Dennis loved to go to horse shows and Oswego State Hockey games. He was a huge fan of the Jets, Mets and Rangers and loved a game of dice.

But most of all he loved his family. He will be missed forever and leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love.

Surviving besides his father are his brother, Richard (Lorna) Delapp of Denver, his twin sister, Denise (Edward) Pritchard of Oswego Town, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Dale DeLapp.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from St. Mary's Church.

Spring burial will be in Peck's Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Dowdle Funeral Home on Friday from 5-7 p.m.
