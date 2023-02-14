Dennis D. DeLapp

Dennis D. DeLapp

Dennis D. DeLapp, 58, died unexpectedly on Feb. 12, 2023.

Born in Oswego, He was a son of Richard DeLapp of Oswego Town and the late Lois (Hubbard) DeLapp . He had attended Oswego schools and was currently employed with Keurig (Motts).

