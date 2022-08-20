Debra Fragale Todd Aug 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Debra Fragale Todd, 65, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Aug. 12, 2022.She was born on Sept. 5, 1957, to the late Theresa (Alton) and Michael Fragale. She was married to the late Bruce Todd for seven years, who passed away in 2014.Debra is survived by her daughter, Megan (Steven) LaMond, one brother, Patrick Fragale, and her beloved grandson Cristian Chetney, who was her world. She is also survived by her beloved cat, Toby. Deb loved spending time camping with her family as well as going to the local races and shopping. She was also an avid Jeff Gordon and Buffalo Bills fan.To honor Deb’s wishes, a small celebration of her life will be held privately with family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Third and final downtown block party of the year on Sept. 2 Fulton announces summer edition of Dasher Dollars Oswego County announces EEEV in Albion and Mexico Latest e-Edition August 20, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMissing teen from Fulton now with a warrant out for her arrestDeputies arrest Mexico man following grand larceny incident on Sunday night, Monday morningFulton man with additional charges following death of victimScriba man held without bail following murder chargeAdell M. EndresOswego County Fair makes its return on WednesdayStephen FalisePhoenix man arrested on criminal sex act chargesKelly J. O’ReillyMario Fratto holds town hall in Fulton Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Homes FULTON DUPLEX for sale. 2 bedrooms, 1bathroom each. Ifinterested, please Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. PULASKI ACADEMY AND CENTRAL Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
