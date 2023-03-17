Deacon Franklin J. Warren, 90, of Oswego passed away on March 15, 2023, surrounded by his devoted and loving family.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 7:51 pm
Deacon Franklin J. Warren, 90, of Oswego passed away on March 15, 2023, surrounded by his devoted and loving family.
Born in Syracuse, he was the youngest son of the late Henry and Martha (Boyer) Warren.
Franklin was an educator and administrator for over 30 years in the Oswego City School District and was a founding member of the Oswego Teacher’s Federal Credit Union; both of which he was very proud of. Many will remember him as their social studies teacher, assistant principal, or organist for St. Peter’s Church in Oswego. After a lifetime of devotion to the Church, Frank answered God’s call to service and joined the Diaconate in 1995. He dutifully served as Deacon in several Oswego parishes, namely St. Peter’s and St. Paul’s in Oswego, and Our Lady of the Rosary in Hannibal. Franklin found the most joy when singing, playing the organ in church, and adventuring with his family.
Franklin is survived by his brother, William Warren of Syracuse, and sons Michael (Donna Butler) of Highlands, New Jersey, and Paul (SueAnne) Warren of Oswego. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Alexandra Warren, Waverly Warren, Matthew Warren, Courtney (Samantha) Harp, Jack Warren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his adored wife Patricia (Ruscitto) Warren in 1989, as well as his older brothers Samuel and Arthur, and sister Ruth.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours at Christ the Good Shepherd Church of Oswego on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, from 4-6 p.m., followed by a Vigil Prayer Service. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepherd. Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
