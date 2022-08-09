David W. Buske Sr., of Webster, NY, formerly of Oswego, assed suddenly Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, at age 83. He was predeceased by his parents, David and Margaret Buske; brother, Donald Buske; mother-in-law, Ethel Chubb. He leaves his wife of 52 years, Jean A. Buske; daughter, Jennifer (Robert) DeVos; son, David (Jean M.) Buske, Jr.; stepson, William (Denise) Bowers; grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Chandler) Ditch, Jake DeVos, Davey (Tiffany) Buske, Brian (Alex) Buske, Jonathan (Kendra) Buske, Michelle Damm, Melissa (Robert) Miller; eight great-grandchildren; special niece, Sherry Spaulding; brother-in-law, Larry (Dolores) Spaulding; several cousins and special friends.
David was a retiree of Xerox Corp and enjoyed hunting, fishing, the Yankees and Bills. David was a proud member of the Oswego Musician’s Hall of Fame. He was a bass guitar player/drummer with the Rockin Hi Lows, the first rock band formed in Oswego in 1956. A great story-teller, David loved being with family, spending time with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
A special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at Rochester General Hospital, Webster Ambulance, NEQ, and Webster Volunteer Fire Dept.
Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, at Willard H. Scott Funeral Home, 12 South Ave., Webster. Private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Webster Ambulance, NEQALS, or Webster Vol. Fire Dept.
