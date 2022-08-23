David S. Dano, 81, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at The Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego.
David was born on Oct. 22, 1940, in Boonville, NY, to Earl S. Dano and Magdalena Kolodziej Dano.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: August 23, 2022 @ 5:45 pm
David S. Dano, 81, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at The Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego.
David was born on Oct. 22, 1940, in Boonville, NY, to Earl S. Dano and Magdalena Kolodziej Dano.
He graduated from Boonville High School in 1959, where he then went to serve in the United States Army from 1959-1969. David was also a Vietnam Veteran. He married Charlene M. Morrison on May 14, 1966.
Dave worked as a general manager at Grand Union Supermarkets in several locations until 1969. Also working at Key Bank until 1999, and Operation Oswego County Inc. until retiring in 2018.
Some of the organizations which he has been involved in were: Board Member and President: Operation Oswego County, Inc., Board Member: Oswego County Opportunities, Board Secretary: Cornell Cooperative Extension, Board Member: Pulaski Economic Development Task Force, Treasurer and President: Greater Oswego Chamber of Commerce, Board Member: Diocese of Syracuse Catholic Charities, Treasurer: Oswego County Catholic Charities, President: Parish Lions Club, President: St. Ann’s Parish Council, Hope Appeal Chairperson 1991,Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, Pastoral Council President 1991 — Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, President — Mad River Club, Rural Migrant Ministries, Board of Oswego Health.
David has also received recognition for the volunteerism for: Cornell Cooperative Extension Volunteer of the Year 1996, Key Bank President’s Award for Volunteerism 1993, Key Bank’s Gold Key Award for Community Involvement 1991.
David is predeceased by his parents, Earl and Magdalena. A brother, Robert G. Dano. And a daughter, Michele M. Dano.
David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Charlene M. Dano, Parish, NY; a son, Brian (Lori), Parish, NY; four grandchildren, Caitlin; Richland, NY; JJ, Milton, Florida; William, Pulaski, NY; and Elizabeth, Parish, NY; two sisters, Karen Dano Yousey, Boonville, NY; and Carol Dano Hoage, Boonville, NY; along with several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, from Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Parish, NY. Relatives at friends are invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Graveside Services will Full Military Honors will be Friday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Boonville. NY.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.