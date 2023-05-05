David P. Webster

David P. Webster (Dave), aged 38 years, of Mexico, passed away at home surrounded by his family the 25th of November. Dave was born on Jan. 25, 1984, in Oswego, NY, the son of Lydia Lynn Webster (Trumble) and Randy Lee Webster. He attended Mexico Academy and Central Schools; graduating in 2003. He participated in the JROTC program for several years; ultimately, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after graduation. Dave never married or had any children. 

Early in his age, Dave was employed at the Maple View Diner, then as a custodian at several Walmart stores later on. 

