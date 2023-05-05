David P. Webster (Dave), aged 38 years, of Mexico, passed away at home surrounded by his family the 25th of November. Dave was born on Jan. 25, 1984, in Oswego, NY, the son of Lydia Lynn Webster (Trumble) and Randy Lee Webster. He attended Mexico Academy and Central Schools; graduating in 2003. He participated in the JROTC program for several years; ultimately, enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after graduation. Dave never married or had any children.
Early in his age, Dave was employed at the Maple View Diner, then as a custodian at several Walmart stores later on.
Surviving are his mother, Lydia Webster (Trumble) of Mexico; father, Randy Webster of Fulton; Grandmother, Ruth Trumble; his sister Rebecca Ann Webster of Auburn, and his niece Katrina Lynn Webster of Bangor, Maine. Dave was predeceased by his younger brother Earl Anthony Webster.
He also spent countless hours at the Mexico Library and Daddy Ed’s Restaurant. Dave selfishly and regularly donated his blood to the Red Cross. He surrendered his life to our Lord Jesus Christ and was saved at the Mexico Light House Church of God where he was a regular attendee. Dave was also Baptized at the Colosse Baptist Church.
Per the request of Dave there were no calling hours or formal funeral; however, a memorial ceremony for Dave was held on Dec. 2, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the 1st Congregational Church in New Haven.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a monetary donation of any amount to a fund set up for Lydia at the Key Bank in Mexico.
