David J Thomas, 79 of Oswego, New York, passed away Sept. 3 with family by his side. Dave was born in Welland, Ontario, Canada, to William A. and Margaret Thomas in 1943. He attended University of Western Ontario where he made lifetime friends and graduated with a degree in geology. In the summers he worked in the Canadian bush, Joggins (Cumberland Basin) and Parrsboro (Minas Basin) for mining and on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland for offshore petroleum exploration. Close friends and relatives were often treated to a humorous story of his many expeditions.
Dave met his wife Laurie at Binghamton University where he received his PhD. Together they enjoyed many geological field trips in the U.S. and Caribbean and both went on to work at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. before becoming teachers. His thesis work focused on tertiary fossils of the Columbian peninsula in South America.
Dave joined the Oswego State University faculty in 1970 and devoted 35 years to geology and paleontology instruction and guiding field trips to examine lower Paleozoic fossils of upstate NY. He belonged to the Oswego chapter of Sigma Xi (international honor society of science and engineering). At Oswego he was chair of the Earth Sciences Department and for a period acting Dean of Admissions, however he loved teaching. As a teacher he received the chancellor’s award for excellence in teaching and stayed in close communication with many of his students. He was always thrilled to hear the important advances his past students made in the field themselves.
Outside of his professional life, he and his family developed a property in Hannibal, NY, as a small Christmas tree farm. Dave served a term as President of the NY State Christmas Tree Growers Association where he enjoyed meeting many other farmers. With his children swimming he also served a term as president of the Laker Swim Club.
It goes without saying that those who knew Dave would readily recognize his love of his favorite baseball team the NY Yankees; which he followed fervently ever since attending a game at Yankee stadium with his father when he was seven.
Dave is survived by his wife, Laurie, his three children & their spouses: Allison & Ingo, Drew & Crystal and Adrian & Karina and six grandchildren, Joshua, Ben, Nathan, Tim, Mia and Athena.
Dave had a good life and enjoyed his family and profession tremendously.
