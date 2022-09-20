David J. Thomas

David J Thomas, 79 of Oswego, New York, passed away Sept. 3 with family by his side. Dave was born in Welland, Ontario, Canada, to William A. and Margaret Thomas in 1943. He attended University of Western Ontario where he made lifetime friends and graduated with a degree in geology. In the summers he worked in the Canadian bush, Joggins (Cumberland Basin) and Parrsboro (Minas Basin) for mining and on the Grand Banks of Newfoundland for offshore petroleum exploration. Close friends and relatives were often treated to a humorous story of his many expeditions.

Dave met his wife Laurie at Binghamton University where he received his PhD. Together they enjoyed many geological field trips in the U.S. and Caribbean and both went on to work at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. before becoming teachers. His thesis work focused on tertiary fossils of the Columbian peninsula in South America.

