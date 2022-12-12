David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.
Dave was very proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and the New York State Police — Troup D. He continued his service here in Florida by donating a flagpole and flags to his community and oversaw proper flag etiquette for the raising and lowering of both the American Flag and Marine Corps Flag. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Lowville, New York Chapter, Fraternal Order of Police, Oswego, New York Lodge 1, Florida Association of Retired Troopers, Association of Former New York State Troopers — Black Horse Chapter and a life member of the Oswego Elks Club.
Dave was a devoted husband and the best dad that a daughter could ever ask for. He was always there for us with a steady, calm presence no matter the circumstance. We have such fond memories of the many family trips that he planned for us traveling cross-country in our camper with his Rand McNally, spending summers in the Adirondacks learning to swim and going on hikes and making every birthday and holiday so special. He was a kind, loyal and generous man. His adventurous spirit made for humorous story telling from his childhood, trooper years and hunting camp which he so enjoyed. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Whenever it was time for us to leave anywhere, he would twirl his hand in the air and say, “saddle up.” So, when the time comes dad, we will “saddle up” and join you on the other side. Rest in peace, Semper Fi.
Dave is survived by his wife Pat and his daughters Karen Hayden of Saint Petersburg, FL, Kim Herron (Don Broschard) of Stuart, FL and Colleen (Ted) French of Bradenton, FL; grandchildren, Alexa Hayden, Zack French, Marc French, Garrett, Grant (Gina) and Spencer (Julie) Broschard; great-grandchildren, Aleiah Yarbrough, Aviyon Hayden and Jaxson Broschard. Dave is also survived by his sister Joan Reidy of Syracuse, NY and brother William Reedy of Oswego, NY along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dave was predeceased by his parents, brother Jack Reidy, and sisters Betty Ann Budke, and Mary Lue Ferguson.
In honor of Dave’s wishes, there will be a celebration of life in the spring and interment at St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego, New York. Details to be announced at that time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dave’s name to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org or via mail at Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio St., Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.
Sympathy cards for the family can be sent C/O Pat Reidy, 5143 SE Club Way, Stuart, FL 34997.
