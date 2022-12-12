David (Dave) J. Reidy, 84, a resident of Stuart, Florida, born in Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at Hay-Madeira Hospice House in Stuart, FL, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. He was the son of the late John and Anna (Mercier) Reidy. He spent most of his life in Oswego where he met his wife, Patricia (Pat) Parker and they went on to enjoy 62 years of marriage, retiring to Florida in 2000.

Dave was very proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps and the New York State Police — Troup D. He continued his service here in Florida by donating a flagpole and flags to his community and oversaw proper flag etiquette for the raising and lowering of both the American Flag and Marine Corps Flag. He was a life member of the Marine Corps League, Lowville, New York Chapter, Fraternal Order of Police, Oswego, New York Lodge 1, Florida Association of Retired Troopers, Association of Former New York State Troopers — Black Horse Chapter and a life member of the Oswego Elks Club.

