David J. Pettingill, 48, of Pulaski, NY, left this earth too soon on March 4, 2023 after a hard felt battle with colon cancer for the last seven months. David was born Feb. 16, 1975, in Oswego, NY. He was predeceased by his father Millard Pettingill, and his mother Helen Pettingill (Himes).
David is survived by his beloved son Joel Pettingill of Pulaski, NY, who he raised as a single father.
He is also survived by his siblings, Margaret Gilbert of Nichols, NY; Betty Shannon of N. Syracuse, NY; Joan Hoffman (Gary) of Syracuse, NY; Mike Pettingill (Kelly) of Pulaski, NY; and half-sister Linda Vrooman of Watertown, NY. In addition to his son and siblings, David is survived by nieces Sarah Matis (Jordan) of Baldwinsville, NY; Lauren Cathcart (Jon) of Baldwinsville, NY; Megan Gilbert of Nichols, NY; and nephews Bill Gilbert IV of Mexico, NY, and Alex Pettingill of Corpus Christi, TX, as well as his dearest friend Michele Allen and her family.
David was a propane technician for over twenty years. He was most recently employed by Glider Oil, to whom the family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the unwavering support and kindness that was shown to David and his son Joel during his illness and passing.
David’s world was his son Joel. They shared a passion for snowmobiling, diesel trucks, truck pulling and the outdoors, with the Adirondacks and Old Forge being a special place where they created many wonderful memories. David was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
At David’s request, there will be no funeral or calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial gift in David’s honor to Joel’s education fund. Memorial gifts may be made to Joel Pettingill, PO Box 646 Pulaski, NY 13142. Those who wish to donate to a charity, please consider donating to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance https://www.ccalliance.org/about/awareness-month?form=donate
Arrangements are in care of Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
