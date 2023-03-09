David J. Pettingill

David J. Pettingill

David J. Pettingill, 48, of Pulaski, NY, left this earth too soon on March 4, 2023 after a hard felt battle with colon cancer for the last seven months. David was born Feb. 16, 1975, in Oswego, NY. He was predeceased by his father Millard Pettingill, and his mother Helen Pettingill (Himes).

David is survived by his beloved son Joel Pettingill of Pulaski, NY, who he raised as a single father.

