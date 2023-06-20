Bradenton — Darlene Mae DePoy, 83, passed to her heavenly home, Friday, June 16th, 2023 at Discovery Village of Sarasota Bay, in Bradenton, FL. She was born August 4, 1939, in Warren, PA to Harry McCulla Sr and Alice (Maze) Murray, lived in Oswego, NY, for most of her adult life and then in Lakeland, FL, for 11 years. While in Warren, Darlene worked at SS Kresge Co. and GTE Sylvania Electric Products, and later as a Special Education Aid Substitute through Oswego County BOCES. She loved plants and flowers calling many by name, spent hours of enjoyment watching all birds with a special appreciation for hummingbirds, and was a homemaker extraordinaire, providing a warm home for her family that was filled with love, beauty, and wonderful scents of homemade goodness. She spent hours watching sports with her husband (especially those Yankees), and was a Syracuse basketball fan whose cheers could be heard from a distance. She was a strong woman of faith, encouraging and inspiring her own family and many others along the journey. Her love of God, sharing of faith, powerful prayers, and contagious laughter are the greatest legacy she leaves us. Waiting for Darlene in heaven, in addition to her parents, are the love of her life and husband of almost 59 years, Bruce L DePoy, step children David DePoy and Cathy Michalak, sisters Joyce Fish and Cynthia Robinson, and grandsons Jeremy and Joshua Parsons. She is survived by her daughters, Tina (Vern) Parsons, Cherie (Eric Osterwald) Darling, step daughters Lois (Jack) Voelker and Janet (Jack) Green, Granddaughter Alyssa (Ephraim Mahou) Parsons, Great-grandsons Hunter West Parsons and Elijah Mahou.
A celebration of life will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery on Wednesday June 28th at 12:30.
