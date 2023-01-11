Danny R. Parkhurst, 63, of North Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born in Oswego, NY, on Aug. 4, 1959, to the late Robert and Beverly (Woolson) Parkhurst.
Danny is survived by three sons; Michael (Molly) Parkhurst of Syracuse, Justin (Kari) Parkhurst of Mims, FL, and Joseph (Sarah) Parkhurst of Syracuse; 8 grandchildren, Tyler, Gavin, Josh, Anna, Mia, Nate, Hayden, and Cirrila, one great grandchild, Dixie Rose; and four siblings, Robert (Colleen) Parkhurst of New Haven, Linda Davis of Hastings, Douglas Parkhurst of New Haven, and Patricia Parkhurst of New Haven.
He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Christine Jordan, of Weedsport, and his close friend Dennis Cenolli, of New Jersey, who knows him as “Pop.” “Uncle Danny” will hold a special place in the hearts of his nieces and nephews. He will be missed so much. His loss is beyond any words.
Danny worked over 10 years at Johnston’s Propane in Fulton, and most recently he was employed at Owens-Illinois, in Auburn, for the last 19 years.
Danny was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, shooting, camping, and riding his Polaris RZR. He loved going on the annual Snirt Run. There may be a memory of him ATVing and ending up in a Beaver Pond. On his days off he would plan to go off on some adventure — and he could end up anywhere.
Danny was always the life of the party and was known for singing his favorite songs just a little bit loud. We’re going to miss that.
Calling hours will be held Jan. 16, 2023 at Harter Funeral Home, Inc., in Mexico, NY, from 3-5 p.m. with a brief service immediately following. Everyone is welcome to join for a celebration of life afterwards, from 5:30-9 p.m. at the Edick-Hamlink VFW Post 369, 5930 Scenic Ave, Mexico, NY. Spring burial to be scheduled North Scriba Cemetery. Please consider donating to your favorite charity in Danny’s memory.
