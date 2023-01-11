Danny R. Parkhurst

Danny R. Parkhurst, 63, of North Syracuse, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born in Oswego, NY, on Aug. 4, 1959, to the late Robert and Beverly (Woolson) Parkhurst.

Danny is survived by three sons; Michael (Molly) Parkhurst of Syracuse, Justin (Kari) Parkhurst of Mims, FL, and Joseph (Sarah) Parkhurst of Syracuse; 8 grandchildren, Tyler, Gavin, Josh, Anna, Mia, Nate, Hayden, and Cirrila, one great grandchild, Dixie Rose; and four siblings, Robert (Colleen) Parkhurst of New Haven, Linda Davis of Hastings, Douglas Parkhurst of New Haven, and Patricia Parkhurst of New Haven.

