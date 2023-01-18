Daniel J. Delaney Sr. passed away on Jan. 16, 2023.
Daniel was born in Oswego, NY, in 1936 to Leonard “Red” Delaney and Lillian (Sheldon) Delaney and grew up in the Oak Hill Area of Oswego.
Dan served in the 11th Army Airborne Division in Germany during the 1950s. After returning home, he married his beloved wife Beverly in 1958. He worked as a skilled Machinist for Seal Right, Fulton Tool and Alcan Aluminum from which he retired. They resided in Southwest Oswego raising three sons.
His wife Beverly passed in October of 2022 after 64 years of marriage. After being apart for just three months he has followed her to be together again.
Dan was previously deceased by his brother James (Jane) of Fayetteville, NC. He is survived by his sister Kathleen (Dee) White of Winterset, Iowa; and his sons Patrick (Sandra) of Radisson, Timothy (Cindy, previously deceased) of Sterling and Daniel Jr (Karen) of Oswego. He is also survived by grandchildren Allison, Elizabeth, Erin, and Adam Delaney; and step-grandchildren Jason Tassone, Jeremy Tassone, Christina Loughrey, Michelle Bateman; along with several nieces and nephews.
A combined funeral ceremony for Daniel and Beverly Delaney will be held in the Spring.
There will be no calling hours at this time.
Contributions can be made in his name to the Town of Oswego Volunteer Fire Department, 640 County Route 20 Oswego, NY 13126, who provided assistance to the family many times throughout their lives.
Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.
