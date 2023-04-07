Daniel C. Haley left us on April 3, 2023, after being diagnosed with cancer which he faced bravely at home after choosing not to accept treatment or hospitalization.

He preferred to live out his life rather than in a hospital where he could enjoy the land he loved and he could see the deer, turkeys, and other wildlife that gathered at his bird feed in his backyard. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, motorcycle riding, and camping at the Oswego Speedway during classic weekend.

