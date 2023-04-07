Daniel C. Haley left us on April 3, 2023, after being diagnosed with cancer which he faced bravely at home after choosing not to accept treatment or hospitalization.
He preferred to live out his life rather than in a hospital where he could enjoy the land he loved and he could see the deer, turkeys, and other wildlife that gathered at his bird feed in his backyard. Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, canoeing, motorcycle riding, and camping at the Oswego Speedway during classic weekend.
Dan was born in Oswego on June 16, 1961, and had attended the Kingsford Park School, Oswego Middle, and the Oswego High School.
He was a member of Laborers Local #214 for five years before moving to Geneva, NY, where he worked out of Laborers Local #103 for fifteen years.
He moved to Altmar, NY, in 2005 where he purchased his home and eighteen acres of woodland which he loved and enjoyed to the end.
Surviving is his brother, Robert Fantom of Altmar.
Dan was a very strong-willed and independent person whom Robert was proud to call his brother.
He was wild and fun and will be missed by all who knew him.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon to 12:30 p.m. at the Page Memorial Chapel at Riverside Cemetery with a service to follow at the Chapel at 12:30 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of the Dowdle Funeral Home.
