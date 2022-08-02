Daniel Bruce Griffin

Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side. Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.

Dan attended Madrid-Waddington High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Oswego. His career spanned nearly 30 years in the Office of Admissions at the college, most recently as Director. His dedication to his work and colleagues was palpable; he was often described as Oswego’s “biggest cheerleader,” always putting students first. 

