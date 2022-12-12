Christine E. Fitzgerald Dec 12, 2022 Dec 12, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Christine E. Fitzgerald, 70, a lifelong resident of Oswego, New York, passed away on Dec. 4, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Nelson and Eileen (Wise) Pospesel and was a graduate of the Oswego High School.She was a medical biller for many Medical Offices in the Oswego area. She was a member of the VFW #5885 Ladies Auxiliary and the AMVETS in Florida.Christine was a proud member of the Oswego Woman’s Bowling Hall of Fame.Surviving are her husband of 51 years, James Fitzgerald; sister-in-law, Donna Pospesel; nieces, nephews, and godchildren.She was predeceased by her brother, Ronald Pospesel in 1998.The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. with a service to follow the hours at the Dowdle Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to a charity of choice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you News Now Oswego County to discontinue weekly COVID reporting Scriba firefighters douse mobile home fire Latest e-Edition December 10, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition, click the preview image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan charged in stepson’s death not interested in deal, lawyer saysSkip’s Fish Fry to close; mobile operation to continuePeter Van OpdorpHolly HarringtonOswego woman faces new charge: gang assaultPolice: Mother, cousin sexually abused woman for 7 yearsAnthony P. ‘Buddy’ LombardoMannion leads Senate race amid long recountMan found asleep behind wheel, arrested on gun chargesDonald K. Johnson Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Jobs DRIVERS WANTEDMUST HAVE GOOD DRIVING RECORD. Follow us on Facebook ThePalladiumTimes Follow us on Twitter Tweets by oswegoconewsnow
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.