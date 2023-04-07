Charlotte V. Elias, 102 1/2, of Fulton, NY passed peacefully with her daughters, and grand dogs by her side late Monday evening, March 27, 2023, after a long and blessed life. Charlotte was born in Minetto, NY, to the late Theodore and Frances (Gerow) Morrison. Mrs. Elias remained a lifetime resident of Fulton where she met her late husband Michael Elias. She was past employed with Nestle’s Co., Fulton; and the Fulton School System, but Charlotte always made sure she could be back home with her kids when they returned from school. She was a past Girl Scout Leader for over 10 years. Charlotte enjoyed being involved and volunteering with her church-All Saints Episcopal Church, Fulton. Charlotte taught Sunday School and worked on dinners, vestry and many more projects throughout the decades. She was fun loving and enjoyed participating in dance, art, travel, camping, reading and her memberships with various Senior Clubs. One of Charlotte’s greatest traits that will be greatly missed by all was her infectious laughter, which always announced her presence and put a smile on the faces of her friends and family. She is survived by her beloved daughters and son-in-law: Suzanne Elias and Renay (Edward LoBello) Elias all of Liverpool; step-grandchildren: Shannon and Mikayla LoBello. Calling Hours are 3-6 p.m. Wednesday at All Saints Episcopal Church, South 1st St., Fulton. Funeral Services are 10 a.m. Thursday at All Saints Episcopal Church. Burial will be at Minetto Cemetery, Minetto, NY. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton, NY 13069 has care of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.