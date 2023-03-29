Charles F. Bisesi

Charles F. Bisesi, 81, of Liverpool, passed away on March 25, 2023. Chuck was born in Syracuse, NY, on Dec. 19, 1941, to Frank and Margaret Bisesi. Chuck retired from C&G Video System, where he was the owner and operator for over 50 years. He was an outstanding athlete; he enjoyed much success and held many records in basketball at St. Lucy’s in Syracuse where he graduated in 1959.

Chuck served as Head Varsity Basketball Coach at Bishop Cunningham High School in Oswego, NY from 1980-1992. During that time, he led the team to many titles, his proudest accomplishments being the NYS Class D State Championship in 1985. 

