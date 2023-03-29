Charles F. Bisesi, 81, of Liverpool, passed away on March 25, 2023. Chuck was born in Syracuse, NY, on Dec. 19, 1941, to Frank and Margaret Bisesi. Chuck retired from C&G Video System, where he was the owner and operator for over 50 years. He was an outstanding athlete; he enjoyed much success and held many records in basketball at St. Lucy’s in Syracuse where he graduated in 1959.
Chuck served as Head Varsity Basketball Coach at Bishop Cunningham High School in Oswego, NY from 1980-1992. During that time, he led the team to many titles, his proudest accomplishments being the NYS Class D State Championship in 1985.
On Oct. 18, 2010, Chuck was inducted into the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame.
He was a member of the congregation at St. Joseph’s in Oswego until moving to Liverpool where he attended St. Rose of Lima. Chuck was a devoted husband and father.
He is preceded in death by his son, Charles Bisesi; his father, Frank Bisesi; his mother, Margaret Bisesi; and a brother, Frank Bisesi.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gail Bisesi; two daughters, Susan (Jeffrey) Schowerer; and Donna (Jeffrey) Agan, his son, David (Jennifer) Bisesi, His sister, Rose (Richard) Pichura; brother-in-law, James (Roberta) Barbera. Chuck is also survived by seven grandchildren: nineteen great-grandchildren; three nieces; three nephews and many beloved cousins.
Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 705 North Main Street, North Syracuse NY on Sunday, April 2nd from 3-6pm. Private funeral services will be held on Monday, April 3rd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.