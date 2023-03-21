Charles E. Farnsworth, 91, of Oswego, passed on March 20, 2023.
Born in Martville, N.Y., he was the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth (McGuinnes) Farnsworth.
Charles was a talented hairdresser for many years and owned and operated Charles Couture Salon in Minetto and Hannibal. Charles was also a sergeant at the Oswego County Jail and retired from the Oswego County Sheriff Department after 13 years. He was a proud member of the Silver Star.
Surviving are his wife, Pauline (Howard) Farnsworth; three daughters Cheryl (Dennis) McCarthy, Kathleen Farnsworth, and Lisa (Michael) Brown; two sons Dennis (Cindy) Farnsworth and Randy (Joyce) Farnsworth; daughter-in-law Terri Cole Farnsworth; and son-in-law Ronald Norris. He also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son Michael Farnsworth and daughter Dawn Norris, as well as siblings Howard and Lloyd Farnsworth, Edna Richards, Cecile Eckard, Isabelle Allen, Minnie Shepard, Evelyn Terramiggi, and Charlotte Prentice.
Family and friends are invited to call from 2-4 pm on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, with services to follow. Spring burial will be in Hannibal Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give or 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
