Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego, NY, passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Oswego Hospital.
She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue.
Mrs. Grasso was the widow of the late Santo Grasso who died in 2000.
She served in the US Army Nurses Corps, 2nd Lieutenant, from 1945-1946 at Ft. Sam Houston in Texas.
She had been employed as a Public Health Nurse for Onondaga and Oswego counties and then, for many years as a School Nurse Teacher with the Oswego City School District until her retirement from Fitzhugh Park School in 1986. She had also been a nurse at Oswego Catholic High School.
She was a graduate of St. Paul’s Academy, Oswego High School, and the Crouse Irving School of Nursing. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Buffalo and attended graduate classes at Oswego State.
Mrs. Grasso was a Communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Jeanne (Marshall) Trionfero of Oswego, Margaret (Gary) Bower of Hilton, NY, and one son Phillip (Antoinette) Grasso of Oswego; seven Grandchildren, Mara Trionfero Lucas (Jamie) of South Bend, Indiana, Michele (Jason) Meltzer, of Rocky Hill, CT, Marcello Trionfero of Oswego, Caitlin (Andre) Nelson of Spencerport, NY, Gillian Bower of New York City, Jason (Brandy) Grasso of Manlius and Jessica Grasso of Oswego, NY; Great grandchildren Violet, Eleanor and Henry Nelson, step great grandchildren, Zachariah Hooker, Alexandra Richmond and Jackson Lucas as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son, Robert Grasso and five siblings, Robert Donahue, Thomas Donahue, Mary Smith, Margaret Van Bogaert and Agnes Theresa Foley, several in-laws and good friends.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. in Christ the Good Shepherd Church. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Cemetery.
Calling hours Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
